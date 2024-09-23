Family of man killed by police says he didn't speak English, shooting was unjust

The family of a man shot and killed by a police officer Saturday says he didn’t understand English and police unjustly shot him.

Montgomery County police responding to reports of an assault in progress on Janet Road found Melvin Chavez holding what officers believed to be a knife. On Ring camera video, officers are heard yelling, “Drop the knife!” After about 20 seconds of commands by police, several shots were fired.

Chavez was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. A grill fork was found by his body.

Chavez’s cousin said he witnessed the shooting. He said Chavez was drunk and got into a disagreement with some neighbors across the street.

Chavez crossed the street and approached the neighbors he had been arguing with, police said. After Chavez ignored orders to put down the weapon, an officer opened fire.

The cousin said Chavez didn’t speak English, so he couldn’t have understood what the officers were saying to him.

The cousin said the family can’t justify Chavez’s behavior, but they feel the situation should have been handled differently. The family questions why a taser wasn’t used instead.

The Maryland Office of the Attorney General’s Independent Investigation Division is leading the shooting investigation. They said body-camera footage is expected to be released within 20 days.

The Montgomery County Police Department has not replied to News4 about the family’s concerns about how the incident was handled.

The officer who shot Chavez has been placed on paid administrative leave as the investigation continues.

