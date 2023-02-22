Family of Loudoun County Inmate Sues Jail, Claims He Was Tortured

An inmate's family is suing the Loudoun County, Virginia, jail for $7 million after he says deputies strapped him in a chair and burned him with a scalding hot shower.

Deputies at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center said on Feb. 4 they found toothpaste covering the window of Richard Piland's cell and they needed to get him out of the cell.

Piland refused to put his hands through a slot in the door so he could be handcuffed, according the sheriff's office, so a deputy opened the slot and sprayed pepper spray into the cell.

Piland can be heard coughing in body camera video obtained by his lawyer and shared with News4.

Once the 21-year-old inmate complies, the body camera video then shows deputies put handcuffs on him and strap him into a chair so they can take him to a shower.

According to the lawsuit, Piland was fully restrained and could not move.

Deputies then wheel Piland into the shower. One deputy then says, "I'm not really sure which one is which so good luck to you," according to the lawsuit.

Four seconds after the water comes on, Piland can be heard screaming out in agony.

“No! No, please!" he screams.

Piland's attorney said he was under the water for several seconds and suffered first- and second-degree burns.

“This was an intentional act," attorney Jonathan Halperin said. "So, it really can’t be described reasonably or objectively as anything other than torture."

"Unknown to the deputies attempting to decontaminate the inmate, the mechanical system regulating the water temperature failed, which allowed the water temperature to exceed the 110-degree maximum. This resulted in burns to the inmate’s upper arm," a statement from The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office says in part. "The investigation revealed mechanical failure was the sole cause of the inmate’s injuries."

“It was more than just the burns, it was psychological. It was terrible what they did to him," Halperin said.

Piland has been in the jail since April 2021 on a sexual assault charge. His family said he has serious mental health issues and has been evaluated for competency several times.

"The guards involved should be investigated, as should any supervisor that allowed this to be brushed aside. After all, they have a duty to protect the prisoners they patrol. Not only did they not do that, but this action seemed criminal. Piland's mother, Mindy Gunnels Beach, said on her Facebook page.