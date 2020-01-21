Maryland

Family of Great Mills HS Student Slain at School Files Wrongful Death Lawsuit

By Jummy Olabanji

Jaelynn Willey

Jaelynn Willey, 16, was shot two years ago by her 17-year-old ex-boyfriend inside Great Mills High School on the morning of March 20, 2018. She was removed from life support several days later.

" data-ellipsis="false">

The family of the Great Mills High School student who was fatally shot at school nearly two years ago are suing the Saint Mary’s County School Board, saying enough wasn't done to protect their daughter from her killer.

Jaelynn Willey, 16, was shot by her 17-year-old ex-boyfriend inside Great Mills High School on the morning of March 20, 2018. She was later removed from life support.

Willey's parents have filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the school board. In the suit, they argue that the school was aware that her ex-boyfriend was harassing their daughter, and less than 24 hours before the shooting, a threat of mass violence was made.

Maryland May 8, 2018

School Nurse Who Responded to Great Mills Fatal Shooting Coached Victim for Years

Maryland 1 hour ago

1 Year After Deadly Shooting, Great Mills HS Community Wears Teal to Honor Jaelynn Wiley

The Willeys' lawsuit said that the school had surveillance cameras and metal detecting wands it did not use.

The shooter killed himself at the school.

School officials have not yet responded to the lawsuit.

This article tagged under:

MarylandGreat Mills High School
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather School Closings U.S. & World Investigations NBC4 Responds The Scene Sports Capital Games Health Tech Videos Politics First Read — DMV Community Harris' Heroes Traffic
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us