Family of Great Mills HS Student Slain at School Files Wrongful Death Lawsuit

The family of the Great Mills High School student who was fatally shot at school nearly two years ago are suing the Saint Mary’s County School Board, saying enough wasn't done to protect their daughter from her killer.

Jaelynn Willey, 16, was shot by her 17-year-old ex-boyfriend inside Great Mills High School on the morning of March 20, 2018. She was later removed from life support.

Willey's parents have filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the school board. In the suit, they argue that the school was aware that her ex-boyfriend was harassing their daughter, and less than 24 hours before the shooting, a threat of mass violence was made.

The Willeys' lawsuit said that the school had surveillance cameras and metal detecting wands it did not use.

The shooter killed himself at the school.

School officials have not yet responded to the lawsuit.