Family of Child Shot in DC Reunites With First Responders

More than a year after a little girl was shot and wounded in D.C., her family was able to thank the first responders who helped save her life.
My’onna Hinton was seriously hurt on Memorial Day last year in what police called an accidental shooting inside a home in Southeast D.C.
Members of D.C. Fire and EMS and the U.S. Park Police aviation unit met with My’onna and her family on Monday. Video shows a first responder lifting the child out of her wheelchair and into the helicopter that was used to rush her to Children’s National Hospital.
Police and firefighters recounted crucial minutes of life-saving teamwork.
“Every piece of the puzzle worked perfectly together so this little girl could see tomorrow,” one firefighter said.
Sources told News4 last year that My’onna was shot in an apartment in the 3000 block of 30th Street SE after another child picked up a gun.