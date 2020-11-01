Family Members of Karon Hylton-Brown Arrested on Fifth Night of Protests

Family members of Karon Hylton-Brown, including his father, were among nine people arrested Saturday at demonstrations over his fatal encounter with D.C. police.

Charles Brown and cousins of Hylton-Brown were arrested outside the Metropolitan Police Department’s Fourth District station, the late 20-year-old’s sister told News4.

Happening Now: Father of Karon Hylton-Brown has just been arrested while protesting outside @DCPoliceDept 4D station. Charles Brown believes electric scooter crash that killed his son was caused by unlawful police chase @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/RNIGZeORnz — Jackie Bensen (@jackiebensen) November 1, 2020

Police said nine people were taken into custody on the fifth straight night of demonstrations after some threw eggs and other objects at the station. Charges included assaulting an officer, throwing a “missile” and crossing a police line. Police would not comment on Brown’s arrest.

Hylton-Brown died Monday, three days after police followed him as he rode an electric scooter in the Brightwood Park neighborhood of Northwest D.C. Police say they tried to conduct a traffic stop after they saw him riding a Revel electric scooter without a helmet. Hylton-Brown passed through an alley and was hit by a car.

"We have very clear policies about no chasing,” Mayor Muriel Bowser said Thursday. “It should be obvious by now. Why? Because chases can be dangerous.”

Four officers were placed on no-contact leave and investigations by the U.S. attorney and police department’s internal affairs office are underway.

Hylton-Brown was the daughter of a three-month-old.

Photos: Protesters Clash with DC Police Over Karon Hylton-Brown's Death

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story.