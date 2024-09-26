Northwest DC

Family looks for answers after loved one shot and killed in Northwest DC

The family says they have heard no news in the four months since Omer Kaan Demir's death.

By Walter Morris, News4 Reporter

The family of Omer Kaan Demir, a man who was shot and killed in the District early this summer, is making another plea to help catch his killer.

“Every day is like a rollercoaster, there’s not really a good day,” said his little brother, Eren Demir.

Nearly four months after his death, his loved ones are desperate for answers.

“Our family is grieving,” his brother said.

The fatal shots were fired June 9 on Underwood Street Northwest near Piney Branch Road.

Eren Demir says the 28-year-old was dropping off his girlfriend after a date when he came under the gun.

News4 cameras were rolling as crews towed away demir’s bmw the following morning. In the weeks after his death, members of the car community came together to honor him and bring attention to his case

“Just four months of just emptiness because there's also no him, no news from any police, detectives,” his brother said.

He says his family is trying to get the word out about the case, so that they can bring his brother’s shooter to justice. This public push comes on National Day of Remembrance for Murder Victims on Wednesday, where the Metropolitan Police Department took to social media and sent a reminder about resources available for grieving families.

“My mom still to this day balls her eyes out every day,” he said.”It’s not something that can be replaced or fixed.”

This heart-broken brother says nothing will fill the void, but an arrest would help their family find peace.

“For me it’s like my right hand, my best friend, my brother,” he said. “Amazing guy, the most humble and kind person you could talk to.”

A rep for the police department says there aren't any updates and the case remains under investigation. If you know anything that can help, call MPD.

