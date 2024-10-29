Family ‘insulted' by sentencing in Beltsville murder

A Maryland family is demanding answers after they say justice was denied. Antoine Dorsey was murdered back in July 2022. This summer, his accused killer was convicted of the crime and last week, a judge sentenced him to 10 years.

His loved ones say that’s an insult and they want to know why.

“Gut wrenching and it’s heartbreaking because we’re helpless, honestly,” said Antoine Dorsey’s brother, Jarel Dorsey.

Antoine Dorsey was shot and killed on a wooded road in Beltsville, Maryland back in July 2022. Months later, Anderson Blanco-Diaz and another teen were arrested for his murder.

“Antoine was a loving, caring, compassionate, energetic, youthful, ambitious young man, and he did not deserve to be murdered,” Jarel Dorsey said.

His siblings say they were stunned last week when their brothers accused killer received the 10 year sentence, and now their family needs answers

“It was emotional turmoil, you know. It was disappointment, it was frustration, it was disgust and for there to be virtually no explanation whatsoever for a case that’s this dire to our family, we were hurt,” Jarel Dorsey said.

Prince George's County State's Attorney Aisha Braveboy released a statement saying she's disappointed by the sentencing and explaining the assistant state's attorney advocated for a life sentence given the suspect's conviction and other pending cases.

She went on to say, “While we hold deep respect for the judicial process and the hard work of our judges, in this instance, we stand with the family in expressing disapproval and disappointment at the court’s sentencing decision.”

“We’re disgusted,” said Sharvonte Dorsey, Antoine Dorsey’s sister. “We just want justice. We want an answer. We’re trying to figure out what’s going on and just get to the bottom of it. Justice for my twin.”