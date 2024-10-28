Family holds out hope to find killer 10 years later

Surveillance video from Oct. 27, 2014 shows the last moments of Hollis Johnson's life. He held the door open for the suspect, who would ultimately end up shooting and killing him.

Ten years later, the motive is still unclear. Police believe the two men didn't even know each other. The suspect drove off in a light-colored sedan and has never been caught.

His family continues to grieve for him. He was only 36-years-old and still had so much life in front of him.

His mother remembers him fondly — she says he had a big heart, was selfless and loved to help others. He was passionate about basketball and loved to make people laugh.

The Johnsons continue to share their story because they want justice to be served.

"This person, we don't know how they grew up, their life-style, we don't know any of that,” said Pauline Johnson, Hollis Johnson’s mother. “And so I would hope that there was a seed planted, and it's a plea right now from me to them that they can come forward and say what they've done so that we can close this book, close this chapter in our lives."

Even though it's been 10 years, the hope is someone out there may have some information that could lead to a break in the case, and Hollis Johnson's family says it's never too late to speak out. Anyone who knows anything is asked to contact Prince George's County Police.