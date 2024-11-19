Family grieves Chantilly toddler hit and killed by truck

A family is grieving after a three-year-old boy was run over and killed in Chantilly on Saturday night.

Flowers, candles, stuffed animals and toys…now stand in the spot where 3-year-old Hugo Diaz Nolasco tragically lost his life — A memorial for the little boy who loved to smile and play.

“He was so affectionate,” said Jose Cruz Diaz, Hugo's father. “I'm going to miss him for the rest of my life.”

Hugo's family said he was riding his tricycle in front of their home and made his way to the street.

He was run over by the back tires of the driver of a Ford F-450. Police say the driver remained on scene and is not facing any charges.

Hugo's uncle said it all happened in the blink of an eye and there are no words to explain what happened.

Neighbors and loved ones have continuously stopped by to show their support. He said the neighborhood's help has been a blessing in these incredibly dark moments and that their community's love shines a bright, healing light.

Hugo was the youngest of three children. Loved ones want him to be remembered as the loving, fun and happy boy he was.

They said they're leaning on their faith to keep pushing them forward.

The family told News4 they're still working on funeral arrangements. An online fundraiser created to help the family out has raised thousands of dollars.

Fairfax County Police's Chaplain Unit and additional officers will continue to provide support and an increased presence in the affected community. Victim specialists have also been assigned to help the family.