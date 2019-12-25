Family Displaced, Firefighter Hurt by Christmas House Fire

A home in Frederick County, Maryland, was destroyed by a fire on Christmas morning, leaving a family of six displaced.

According to firefighters, the flames emerging through the roof of the house were so intense they could only fight the fire from outside.

Four adults and two children escaped the home uninjured prior to the firefighters arrival.

A total of 75 firefighters, from both Frederick County and Montgomery County, worked together for over an hour to extinguish the flames.

One Frederick County firefighter was transported from the scene with non-life-threatening injuries.

The home was destroyed and the family has been left displaced. The Red Cross is responding to aid the residents.