Family calls for answers after deadly shooting of 19-year-old PGPS employee

A family is looking for answers after Donnell Stephenson, a 19-year-old Prince George’s County Public Schools employee, was fatally shot.

“We were all together having dinner as a family, he said mom I’m going outside for a quick second and that’s the last text I got from my son…” said his stepmom, Erika Stephenson.

Days after his death, his heartbroken family made a public plea.

“Numb. Numb.” Erika Stephenson said. “My husband and I keep saying we’re just waiting for him to stick his key on the door.”

Prince George's County police said the 19-year-old was shot to death inside of a home on St. Michaels Drive in Mitchellville early Sunday morning.

“He wasn't in the streets, he wasn't,” said his older sister, Aniya Stephenson. “He was an innocent bystander.”

Tuesday, surrounded by loved ones, his sister and stepmom spoke with News4 in front of their Hyattsville home to tell the world one thing:

“That he has a family who loves him…” his stepmom said. “And I feel like the world, you know, social media, views him as just another young Black man, but he wasn't. He was somebody’s brother, somebody’s son, best friend, cousin, support system.”

They shared family photos of the joyful teen who had a passion for photography and the Dallas Cowboys.

“My younger brother, but he was my big brother. He was my dad, my protector, everything I could imagine, he was there for me, like he was my first best friend,” his sister said.

Aniya Stephenson says even though he was younger, she always considered him her bodyguard, known for his infectious smile and sense of humor.

“Everybody that ever came into his space, he made them laugh, he made them feel safe,” she said.

“Every picture you see of him, I promise you will see all 32 of his teeth…” his stepmom said.

Loved ones say he took a job with Prince George's County Public Schools in September doing maintenance at a local elementary school, a huge source of pride for his parents and four siblings.

“Graduated high school last year, moved on to start a career with Prince George’s County Public Schools, at 19 years old, with a pension,” said Erika Stephenson.

At last update, Prince George's County police did not say much about a possible motive or suspect description for the fatal shooting.

“All that we’ve heard from them and from people who were there was that it wasn’t for him,” Erika Stephenson said.

While the investigation continues, the Stephensons’ loved ones are holding onto special memories from his prom last year and the 5k they ran together a couple weeks ago.

They are urging anyone who knows what happened to speak up so their grieving family can find justice.

“I just want people to do the right thing and say something, you know let us have a little closure,” Erika Stephenson said. “Just give us some closure.”

There is a $25,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone who knows anything that can help with this case is being asked to call Prince George's County police.