Family, Activists Demand Bodycam Video in Fatal Shooting of Alaunte Scott By Us Marshals

Black Lives Matter DC held a caravan protest Saturday in Southeast D.C. to demand bodycam video in the fatal shooting of Alaunte Scott. The 22-year-old was shot and killed by U.S. Marshals during an attempted arrest in February.

Marchers held painted signs and posters, as Scott's family said they still have more questions than answers two months since the shooting.

"To me... they came there with the notion to kill. I want them to be brought to justice," Scott's mother said. "You're supposed to be here to protect us. You're killing us. You're killing people's sons. You're killing people's kids."

She said authorities have offered her few details about her son’s case.

News4's Mauricio Casillas reports on the vigil in honor of Alaunte Scott, the 22-year-old shot and killed by U.S. marshals in D.C.

According to the original information released by the Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to a call on Feb. 28 to help the U.S. Marshals catch Scott in the 4300 Block of 3rd Street SE as they attempted to arrest him for a parole violation.

Authorities said Scott ran, "produced a weapon," and officers fired at him.

"I'm sorry that I couldn't have been there," Scott's mother said, holding back sobs. "I was the first one to hold him. I couldn't be the one to be there when he closed his eyes and took his last breath. I need my son. I miss my son."

At a protest in March, loved ones said Scott was trying to turn his life around. He was at one point a part of Pathways, a program in D.C. that helps at-risk members of the community find employment.

“He was trying. It wasn’t a situation where we were dealing with someone that wasn’t there,” his mentor, Fernando Smith, said. “Every program that we gave to him, he fulfilled it.”

Scott is survived by two children.

News4's Mauricio Casillas contributed to this report.