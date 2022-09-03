Families Turn Out for National Book Festival in DC

People returned to the Library of Congress National Book Festival in droves this year as the event brought in families that seemed to fit the theme of this year’s festival particularly well: “Books bring us together.”

Though the pandemic kept the event from being held in person in 2020, it may have actually created a bump in demand.

“We did see a huge increase in reading during the pandemic,” Clay Smith, the director of literary initiatives, said. “We hope that continues.”

If foot traffic at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C., was any indication, the trend is going strong.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The festival was a chance to meet a favorite author, get a book signed and attend workshops on a range of literary topics.

“We’ve got more than a hundred of America's most popular writers talking about their brand new books,” Smith said.

And, maybe some of tomorrow's popular writers, too.

“I want to write for a lot of genres, but mainly like realistic fiction and fantasy,” Jade Harriss said as she stood by her mother, Charlie, at the convention center.

For them, attendance at the National Book Festival is tradition, and on Saturday it was a gift of encouragement and support from a mother to a daughter.

“We’re from Atlanta, and her favorite author is here, and so I decided to surprise her and do a mother-daughter trip so that she could meet him,” Charlie Harriss said.

Likewise, Josie Taylor queued up early to be first in line for her favorite author. And yes, it’s a family tradition for her, too.

“I come in from Ohio actually, and my son is with me,” she said. “A good book can calm you, can excite and just take you away.”

“It’s like escaping to a new universe and seeing all this cool stuff going on,” Jade Harriss seconds.

And whether young or old, it’s all about appreciation for the written word.

“We encourage reading at the Library of Congress and whatever way you want to read, on your phone, your e-reader, audiobooks, normal books, whatever it may be,” Smith said.