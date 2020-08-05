Falling Tree Kills Maryland Woman in Car During Tropical Storm

Tropical Storm Isaias

The person who was killed in southern Maryland on Tuesday when a tree fell onto a moving car was a 31-year-old woman, officials say. 

Tiaesa Sade Lake was identified as the victim of the accident Wednesday morning, as Tropical Storm Isaias raged and at least three tornadoes tore through the area. She lived in Suitland, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. 

Lake was headed south on Three Notch Road in Mechanicsville when a huge tree fell onto the 2003 Mercury Grand Marquis she was driving.

She was trapped. Deputies responded at about 9:35 a.m. and found Lake dead. She was the only person in the car. 

The tree that fell onto the car had a root system at least six feet wide, NBC4's Tracee Wilkins reported.

Isaias dumped nearly 8 inches of rain on Mechanicsville. Two tornadoes touched down in St. Mary's County and another spun through Calvert County, the National Weather Service confirmed. 

Anyone with information on the accident is asked to contact the sheriff’s office. 

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story. 

