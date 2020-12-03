Falling Debris Injures Person at Bethesda Construction Site: Authorities

Montgomery County first responders rescued a person from the bottom of an elevator shaft Thursday after they were struck and injured by falling debris, authorities say.

Debris at a construction site fell several floors, striking someone at the bottom of an elevator shaft at 7750 Wisconsin Avenue in Bethesda, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesperson Pete Piringer said.

Montgomery County Fire and EMS pulled the person out of the elevator shaft and said they had trauma injuries.

The emergency response blocked off Wisconsin Avenue near Cheltenham Avenue and Middleton Lane. The address listed by first responders is the location for the new Marriot International headquarters and hotel.

No information has been released about the injured person’s identity.

