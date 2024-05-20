Fallen Vietnam medic honored with headstone inscription at Arlington

A war hero’s valor is finally recognized on his headstone at Arlington National Cemetery almost 60 years after his gallantry saved four lives in Vietnam.

Spc. Calvin Bouknight joined the U.S. Army as a combat medic after graduating from McKinley Tech High School.

“When things go sideways, the one thing that they call on is medic,” Brig. Gen. Yolanda Summons said.

Bouknight answered that call in November 1965 when his unit came under attack. He died shielding four soldiers with his body.

“His death enabled others to live,” Arlington National Cemetery Superintendent Charles Alexander said.

After decades of missing the inscription, the DC man's bravery has finally been recognized. News4's Molette Green reports.

Platoon leader 2nd Lt. Dennis Deal saw it happen.

“It was a tremendous act of extraordinary valor, heroism. It was amazing,” he said. “And I thought that at the time. I’ve never forgotten that picture.”

Bouknight received a Silver Star for his heroism shortly after he died, but it was left off his tombstone for decades.

The group History Alive made sure Bouknight received the honor he deserved. On Monday, Arlington National Cemetery held a special ceremony to unveil the updated tombstone.

“If I look at the dash between Calvin’s birth and Calvin’s death, I would argue that that dash told a remarkable story,” Summons said.