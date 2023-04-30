Fallen Tree Crushes Car on Wise Road in Northwest DC

A tree fell and crushed a car on a road in Northwest D.C. Saturday evening.

The incident happened at Wise Road near Beach Drive in Rock Creek Park at about 7:50 p.m.

A person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Photos show a large tree toppled across the road and onto the front of a silver car. The car’s airbag appears to have deployed, while the driver-side door is open. Parts of the car and the tree are strewn across the road.

It was not immediately clear what caused the tree to fall.

Rain was forecasted in the D.C. area for Saturday evening and Sunday.

Nearby residents told News4 waterlogged branches and trees often fall during rainstorms in the area.

Wise Road was closed Sunday morning as crews worked to clear the tree.