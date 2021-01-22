Fairfax Teacher Charged With Decades-Old Child Sex Assault

A Northern Virginia teacher has been arrested and charged with sexually assaulting a student more than 20 years ago.

Fairfax County Police say Marc Cheatham, 51, of Woodbridge has been a teacher in Fairfax County Public Schools for nearly 30 years.

He was arrested Wednesday night and charged with forcible sodomy of a victim under age 12, aggravated sexual assault and producing obscene materials involving a minor. He is currently being held without bond.

At the time of the alleged crime, he was a teacher at Barden Elementary in Fort Belvoir, police said. A letter to parents sent by the principal where Cheatham is currently assigned — Holmes Middle School in the Alexandria area — indicates that the alleged victim was a Barden student in the mid-1990s.

Police say their investigation is ongoing and they are seeking information about anyone who may have had inappropriate contact with him.

Fairfax County Public Schools says Cheatham has been placed on unpaid leave.