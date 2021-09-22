Fairfax Schools Launches Learning Program for Students in Quarantine

Fairfax County kids missing school due to exposure to COVID-19 have a new option for keeping up with their learning.

Fairfax County Public Schools is launching a new program to connect quarantined students with their class assignments. It’s called StreamIN/CheckIN and is set to be implemented by Monday.

Students will be able to livestream classes or watch recordings made by their teachers, Fairfax County Public Schools says.

It’s not the same as hybrid or concurrent learning; students will only be able to watch and listen.

Students will have a check-in with a teacher every other school day, plus weekly check-ins with a staff member.

Any student in isolation or quarantine or whose learning is paused should have access to the program by the third day out of school.

High school students can access most classes through the program. Elementary students will focus on language arts and math.