Fairfax Officer Struck During Traffic Stop in Hit-and-Run: Police

Police in Virginia are searching for a driver accused of striking an officer then driving off without stopping.

Officers were conducting a traffic stop about 2:15 a.m. Saturday near Centreville Road and Compton Road in Centreville, Fairfax County Police said.

Dashcam and body-worn camera video released by police shows one officer near the driver’s side of a stopped car. Another officer approaches from behind.

The officer at the rear moved toward the shoulder of the road and can be heard shouting: “Heads up! Heads up! Heads up!”

A black four-door Sedan sped by southbound, striking the officer toward the front of the car.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The officer was injured in the lower body, police said. They were taken to a hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening, police said.

The hit-and-run suspect crossed into Prince William County, police said.

Police said the car may be a Honda with damage to the passenger-side mirror or bumper. Police asked for the public’s help in identifying the driver. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 703-814-7000.