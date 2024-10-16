Fairfax County teen lands role in German movie

For young teens, starting high school can be a large transition. Try being cast in a movie on top of that.

Tamino Beba, a freshman at West Springfield High School in Fairfax County, had always loved movies, and being in one had always been a “far fetched dream” until one day that dream came true.

Beba’s family had heard about a casting call for "Woodwalkers," a German-language movie series based on the novels of the same name by German author Katja Brandis. It's about a group of teens with shapeshifting abilities. Beba’s character can transform into a raven.

Beba submitted his audition tape but said, “I had just gotten out of PE class and I looked really sweaty, and I just didn’t feel great about that first audition.”

Beba is part of the German immersion program at his high school and said his German language skills came in handy.

“When I was going there, I was so nervous that I just would completely stand out and I wouldn’t really fit in with the other kids,” Beba said. “The actual cast of it, they’re all really nice, really sweet.”

Beba said his favorite part of being on set was the catered food.

The first film in the series premieres Thursday, Oct. 24, and the second and third installments of the trilogy are currently in the works.