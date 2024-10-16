Fairfax County Public Schools

Fairfax County teen lands role in German movie

West Springfield High School freshman Tamino Beba takes the big screens next Thursday for the film's premiere

By Aimee Cho, News4 Reporter

NBC Universal, Inc.

For young teens, starting high school can be a large transition. Try being cast in a movie on top of that.

Tamino Beba, a freshman at West Springfield High School in Fairfax County, had always loved movies, and being in one had always been a “far fetched dream” until one day that dream came true.

📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

Beba’s family had heard about a casting call for "Woodwalkers," a German-language movie series based on the novels of the same name by German author Katja Brandis. It's about a group of teens with shapeshifting abilities. Beba’s character can transform into a raven.

Beba submitted his audition tape but said, “I had just gotten out of PE class and I looked really sweaty, and I just didn’t feel great about that first audition.”

Beba is part of the German immersion program at his high school and said his German language skills came in handy. 

“When I was going there, I was so nervous that I just would completely stand out and I wouldn’t really fit in with the other kids,” Beba said. “The actual cast of it, they’re all really nice, really sweet.”

Beba said his favorite part of being on set was the catered food.

Local

Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia local news, events and information

News4 I-Team 26 mins ago

Families face financial burden trying to save their kids from fentanyl

Social Security 1 hour ago

Here's why you may get multiple Social Security checks next month

The first film in the series premieres Thursday, Oct. 24, and the second and third installments of the trilogy are currently in the works.

This article tagged under:

Fairfax County Public SchoolsFairfax County
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate Olympics U.S. & World Politics See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Entertainment News 4 Your Home Sports Washington Commanders
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us