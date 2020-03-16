Fairfax County

Fairfax County Teacher Says it Took Multiple ER Visits to Get Tested for Coronavirus

By Gina Cook and Julie Carey

Catherine Collett

Catherine Collett

" data-ellipsis="false">

A Fairfax County elementary school teacher who is recovering from COVID-19 is sharing her experience on social media about how difficult it was for her and her husband to get tested.

Catherine Collett, a 6th grade teacher at Lynbrook Elementary School, said in a Facebook post on Friday that during their first of four ER visits, doctors told her and her husband they could go home and go back to work once her husband's fever broke.

"My husband is an EMT who primarily transports elderly patients. If we had taken this advice, we would have endangered countless people," she said. She did not say which hospital they visited.

Local

Maryland 2 hours ago

Montgomery County Hospitals Putting Up Tents for Coronavirus Triage

Robert Mueller 3 hours ago

Feds Dropping Case for 2 Russian Companies in Troll Probe

Instead, she says they stayed home and her husband took off work while Collett fought to get them tested.

"We’d call the ER and be told we qualify for testing, to show up and be told we don’t. Finally, the health department coordinated our testing," she said.

His positive results came back last Tuesday. Collette tested positive a few days later.

"I hope that sharing our experience can shed some light on this side of the pandemic. I hope companies, health care providers, and the health department can continue to make better decisions as more cases arise," Collett said.

As I sit at home on my 6th day of quarantine, I have so much I want to say about our experience with the coronavirus...

Posted by Catherine Collett on Friday, March 13, 2020

This article tagged under:

Fairfax Countyteachercoronavirus
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Real Estate Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Changing Climate Videos U.S. & World Investigations NBC4 Responds The Scene Sports Capital Games Health First Read — DMV Community Harris' Heroes Vote: Polls & Trivia Traffic
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us