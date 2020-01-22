Virginia

Fairfax County Teacher Accused of Having Sex With Student

Fairfax County Police Department

Philip Spivey

A teacher in Fairfax County, Virginia, was arrested Wednesday and charged with having a sexual relationship with a student, police say.

Philip Spivey, 57, is a teacher at Justice High School and also works as a private music teacher, police said.

Detectives say Spivey was having sexual contact with a student at Justice High School.

He faces four felony charges of indecent liberties by a custodian.

Spivey is being held in jail without bond, police say.

Police are asking that anyone who has information or who may have had inappropriate contact with Spivey to call 703-246-7800 or submit an anonymous tip to 1-866-411-TIPS.

This article tagged under:

VirginiaFairfax County
