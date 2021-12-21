Fairfax County

Fairfax County Security Officer Charged With Assaulting Middle School Student

By Clara Garcia

A school security officer in Fairfax County, Virginia, was arrested after he allegedly assaulted a student at a middle school during an altercation earlier this month, police said. 

The officer, Lamar Hardy, 26, was charged with misdemeanor assault.

The incident took place at about 12:30 p.m. on Dec. 13 inside Stone Middle School at 5500 Sully Park Drive in Centreville, authorities said.

A verbal argument between Hardy and a student escalated and turned physical, police said. 

Hardy allegedly assaulted the student, which led to both falling to the floor. 

Once on the ground, Hardy restrained the victim and brought him to the hallway, where he released him, police said.

Both the officer and the student then went back into the classroom until the end of the period, when another school employee reported the incident to a school resource officer, authorities said.  

The officer involved was not injured, police said. 

