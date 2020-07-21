Virginia

Fairfax County Schools Superintendent Recommends Starting Year 100% Online

By Drew Wilder

NBC Universal, Inc.

The superintendent of the largest school system in the D.C. area recommended starting the 2020-21 school year 100% online.

Fairfax County Public Schools Superintendent Scott Brabrand does not need approval of the school board to require all students to start the school year with distance learning.

Brabrand recommends reassessing health conditions before the end of the first quarter. If conditions have improved, students could return to schools on a limited basis, starting with elementary school students, pre-kindergarten through 12th grade students with special needs and English learners.

School Reopening Plans

School reopening plans in D.C. and by county in Maryland and Virginia

Credit: Anisa Holmes / NBC Washington

Teachers rallied outside the school administration building Tuesday to encourage the school board to support the superintendent's recommendation.

Some school board members say they have wanted this all along.

"The board itself has been conflicted since the beginning. Some of us have felt, including myself, that the virtual option is preferred as a start," school board member Abrar Omeish has said.

Families and teachers were told to choose between either an all-virtual learning plan or a plan that combined in-person learning with distance learning.

Anyone who did not choose by the July 15 deadline was automatically defaulted to the in-school option.

Related Stories

Virginia Jul 8

Fairfax County Schools Considers 3-Foot Distancing to Add More In-Person Days for Students

Virginia Jul 7

Fairfax County Schools Giving Families More Time to Decide Back-To-School Plans

coronavirus Jun 24

Fairfax County Schools Asks Parents to Choose: Virtual Or In-Person Learning for Fall

Sixty percent of student respondents picked the in-person option. However, it was a default choice for more than a quarter of them.

Forty-eight percent of teachers choose the in-person option.

Omeish said the gap creates a problem.

"The number of adults in the building who can support our young folks as they come back won't be the same and so, as we try to balance out the logistics, that's part of how now the superintendent is looking at the feasibility of that," Omeish said.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

This article tagged under:

VirginiaFairfax Countyfairfax county public schoolsdistance-learning
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Inequality in America Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds U.S. & World Health NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us