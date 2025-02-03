Fairfax County

Fairfax County police officer stabbed, suspect arrested

The officer sustained non-life threatening injuries

By Jordan Young

Yellow police tape across street
NBC10

A Fairfax County Police officer in the Fair Oaks district was stabbed Monday afternoon, police said. The officer was responding to a call about a suspicious person on the 12800 block of Fair Lakes Parkway in Fair Lakes.

The officer was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

An adult male suspect was arrested on the scene, police said, and detectives from the Major Crimes Bureau are investigating at the scene.

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story.

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.
News4 sends breaking news stories by email. Go here to sign up to get breaking news alerts in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Fairfax CountyCrime and CourtsFairfax County Police
Newsletters Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Washington Commanders The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Politics Entertainment News 4 Your Home Health Changing Minds
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us