Fairfax County police officer stabbed, suspect arrested

A Fairfax County Police officer in the Fair Oaks district was stabbed Monday afternoon, police said. The officer was responding to a call about a suspicious person on the 12800 block of Fair Lakes Parkway in Fair Lakes.

The officer was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

An adult male suspect was arrested on the scene, police said, and detectives from the Major Crimes Bureau are investigating at the scene.

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story.

