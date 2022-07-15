Fairfax County Police Face Scrutiny Over Pointing Guns at Teenager Recording Them

A video that shows Fairfax County police pointing their guns at a teenager who was recording them with his cellphone is leading to criticism of the officers.

However, Chief of Police Kevin Davis said the person recording was not a bystander, but rather a possible suspect in a gun threat investigation.

Police had detained two teenagers in connection with a call at an IHOP in Falls Church. A worker at the restaurant had claimed she was assaulted and one of the teenagers displayed a gun.

As they detained the two suspects, a third suspect, who was recording with his phone, walked up to them, police said. They believed he could have been armed.

Police body camera video showed the teen putting down the phone and cooperating with police.

Davis said no gun was recovered, and the teenagers were later released to their parents. They were not charged.