Fairfax County Police Chief Ed Roessler to Retire

By NBC Washington Staff

NBC Washington

Fairfax County’s police chief will retire early next year after eight years on the job and more than 30 years with the department, officials announced Thursday. 

Chief Ed Roessler Jr. will retire in February, the Fairfax County Police Department said. No reason for Roessler's retirement was immediately given.

County Board of Supervisors Chairman Jeffrey McKay thanked Roessler for his service. 

“I want to thank Chief Roessler for his years of service to Fairfax County and his dedication to protecting our county. His efforts, along with officers and our community, have made us the safest jurisdiction of our size in the nation.” 

The police department credited Roessler with increasing transparency, equipping officers with body cameras and training officers in deescalation. 

