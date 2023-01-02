Fairfax County Officer Transmits Lewd Audio Over Police Radio

A Fairfax County officer is under investigation for sending lewd radio transmissions on New Year’s Day.

The officer was off-duty in his personal car when his police radio picked up him listening to “audio porn” just after midnight, the Fairfax County Police Department said.

Fairfax County police released a statement following the incident: "The off-duty officer had his portable radio in the trunk of his car and forgot to turn it off. The portable radio was inadvertently activated while the officer was driving. Our investigation revealed that the off-duty officer was listening to 'audio porn' over his Bluetooth in his vehicle, which was captured on his activated police radio."

Police confirmed the “audio porn” was the same file broadcast over the radio system.

No other person was in the car.

Internal Affairs is investigating the incident and has interviewed the officer.