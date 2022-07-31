Fairfax County Man Shot Roommate: Police

A man is in custody for shooting his roommate in Vienna, Virginia Saturday, according to the Fairfax County Police.
Police were called to the scene at the 8400 Block of Wesleyan Street in Vienna, Virginia at 4:52 p.m. The shooting took place inside the home, the Frederick County Police said.
The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. There were two other adults inside of the home during the shooting, but neither were injured, the police said.
The suspect is in custody and the case is under investigation.