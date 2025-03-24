Two teenagers were arrested after a burglary left a gun store in Fairfax County with the front doors blown off its hinges and glass on the ground early Monday morning, according to police.

At 1:30 a.m. on Monday, three people broke into Dominion Defense in Springfield, Virginia, according to police. The suspects used a stolen car to break down the front doors of the store. The car was stolen from the Springfield area, according to police.

The car "likely will have heavy back-end damage from driving into the door,” a dispatcher said on a call.

“Three subjects dressed in hoodies broke in and stole a lot of guns, we don’t know how many at this point," the dispatcher said.

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.

The number of guns taken is under investigation, according to police.

Video shows the front doors strewn on the ground after being busted down by the car with small pieces of glass shattered around them. Display cases were also broken into.

Two of the three suspects were arrested by police in Montgomery County, Maryland after the incident. Police are investigating the burglary and are searching for the third suspect.

This is not the first time the store has been broken into. In September of 2024, four people broke in and stole 14 firearms. Three of the suspects were eventually found and were charged.