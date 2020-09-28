Fairfax County

Fairfax County Firefighter Accused of Assaulting Patient

By Gina Cook

Fairfax County Police Department

A firefighter in Fairfax County, Virginia, was charged with assaulting a patient who was in his care on the way to a hospital, the fire department says.

Firefighter Andrew Cruikshank and the patient got into an altercation in an ambulance on Sept. 14, the Fairfax County Fire Department said in a news release on Monday.

Cruikshank was charged with one count of misdemeanor assault on Monday and was placed on administrative leave.

Fairfax County Fire Chief John Butler has initiated an investigation into the incident.

“This action goes against the values we hold at the Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department,” Butler said in a statement. “We respect our role in the community and strive to build and maintain public trust. We remain dedicated to the safety and wellbeing of our community and will continue to ensure that our members are held to the highest standards of the profession.”

Cruikshank has been with the department for two years.

Fire officials say the victim was in the custody of the Fairfax County Police Department at the time of the incident and an officer's body camera captured the altercation.

Police released the body camera footage of the incident.

*Warning: The video below is graphic.*

