Fairfax County Elementary School Teacher Tests Positive for Coronavirus

An elementary school teacher is among the latest people to test positive for the novel coronavirus in Fairfax County, Virginia, health and school officials say.

The Lynbrook Elementary School teacher tested "presumptive positive" and his recovering at home, the Fairfax County Health Department said Saturday night.

"We are working closely with the Health Department to identify individuals who may have been in contact with the staff member," Fairfax County Public Schools Superintendent Scott Brabrand said in a letter to parents Saturday night. "At this time, there is no evidence of sustained community spread of the novel coronavirus and the risk to the general FCPS community remains low."

The teacher is among three people from the same household who had close contact with someone who previously tested positive for the virus on March 12, the health department said.

County schools are closed through April 10 due to the virus, but they will reopen on Monday to allow students get their belongings and for some to receive laptops.

Brabrand said Lynbrook Elementary will not be open on Monday the school staff will coordinate directly with families to make such arrangements.

The elementary school will also be cleaned and disinfected.

As of Saturday night, Virginia reported 41 cases of COVID-19 and one man in his 70s died of the virus in James City County.