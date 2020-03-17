Local
Fairfax County

Fairfax County Deputy Accused of Sexually Assaulting Prisoner

A deputy in Fairfax County, Virginia, has been charged with sexually assaulting a woman prisoner, police say.

Patrick D. McPartlin, 45, a deputy for the Fairfax County Sheriff's Office, was transporting the prisoner from the Fairfax County jail to the Loudoun County jail in his department-owned vehicle Monday morning, according the City of Fairfax Police Department.

He sexually assaulted the prisoner in a parking lot in the 11000 block of Fairfax Boulevard, police said.

McPartlin, of Warrenton, was arrested on Tuesday and was being held at the City of Alexandria Adult Detention Center without bond.

