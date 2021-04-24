Fairfax County Appoints New Police Chief

The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors appointed a new chief of the police department Friday.

Kevin Davis’ appointment is effective May 3.

Davis was accused in excessive force incidents while with Prince George's County police.

He went on to serve as assistant police chief there for 11 years.

He left to become the chief of the Anne Arundel County Police Department.

He then became Baltimore police commissioner from 2015 to 2018, but the mayor fired him during a spike in shootings.

Fairfax County Board Chairman Jeff McKay said he’s excited for Davis to start and thinks he has a good reputation across the region.

Deputy County Executive for Public Safety Dave Rohrer has been interim chief since former Chief Edwin C. Roessler retired in February.