Fairfax Connector's new bus route will link Tysons to Bethesda via Beltway

Like Odysseus returning home to Ithaca or the Fellowship of the Ring simply walking into Mordor, getting all the way from Tysons, Virginia, to Bethesda, Maryland, while relying on public transit can feel like a near-impossible epic journey.

But thanks to a new bus service, it's about to get easier.

News4 spotted a Fairfax Connector bus training for the new service on the streets of Bethesda on Tuesday, just weeks before the 798 bus line will start running between the two locations.

Fairfax County says the service, which is the first express route of its kind, has been a focus of the transportation department.

"We're really about trying to get connectivity and mobility throughout the county and throughout the region," said Gregg Steverson, acting director of the Fairfax County Department of Transportation.

The bus service along the Beltway will be an alternative to a very long train trip on Metro, which requires going into D.C., switching Metro lines, and then heading back out of the District on the other side.

Still, some riders may find the 798 bus line a hard sell, as the bus will need to compete with traffic on the Beltway and the Legion Bridge.

"It takes forever to drive out to Tysons, so I'd rather take the train," said Edward, one of those riders.

And it's a long way to go if you don't have a good reason.

"I have no need to go to Tysons," said Steve Clark, another bus rider.

But there are plans to eventually have some buses between Tysons and Bethesda running in dedicated bus lanes or express lanes, speeding up the trip.

And other riders, like Abudnegu, are on board. He says he rides between the two locations all the time.

"I would love to do that," he said of riding the new bus line. "I think it's going to be very efficient. So that would be great. I would love to get that."

The new route is also expected to serve the National Institutes of Health and Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

The buses will start by running every 20 minutes during the morning and afternoon rush, for $4.80 one way. Service is expected to begin on Sept. 16.

You can learn more about the route here.