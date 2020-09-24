Facebook, Twitter Remove Russia-Linked Accounts Linked to Multiple Agencies

Facebook and Twitter applications are seen on an Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max in The Hague, The Netherlands on March 2, 2020.
Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Facebook said Thursday it has removed accounts from three different disinformation campaigns, each with at least loose ties to the Kremlin.

None of the three had a large following or were focused primarily on targeting Americans. But they shared similar tactics, and each came from a distinct Russia-linked agency, indicating the country's leadership is doubling down on building disinformation networks in the months before the U.S. election.

Facebook, Instagram and Twitter have since suspended the accounts that tried to cultivate followings to point users back to their websites.

Local

Washington Wizards 2 hours ago

Players, Fans Believe Bradley Beal Was Snubbed From All-NBA Team

mail-in ballots 2 hours ago

Maryland Begins Mailing Ballots to Voters

For more on this story, go to NBC News.

Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Inequality in America Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds U.S. & World Health NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us