Exxon gas station employee shot by man over disagreement in Northeast DC

A woman working at a gas station in Northeast DC was shot by a man over a disagreement, according to police.

The incident happened just before midnight Thursday during the woman's shift at the Exxon located at 1396 Florida Ave NE. A man at the gas station was having trouble using the ATM.

The woman's brother, who also works at the gas station, said that his sister has trouble speaking English so the man and woman couldn't communicate well.

The situation escalated to the point where the woman called her brother to let him know what was going on. Then, the brother ended up getting a call from the police where they told him that his sister had been shot.

The woman was shot through the cash transfer tray that's attached to the store, according to police. Her brother said she was shot in the shoulder.

The woman is conscious and breathing and was transported to a nearby hospital, police said.

Police are still searching for the suspect.