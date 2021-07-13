explosion

Explosion Shakes Homes in Prince William County, Neighbors Say

By NBC Washington Staff

Prince William County Fire crews responded to an explosion in Lake Ridge late Monday night, which neighbors said shook their homes.

The first calls about an explosion on the 3000 block of Bridgeton Court, in a cul-de-sac of townhouses, came in at around 8:30 p.m., the department said.

Authorities said the explosion was not caused by a pipe bomb. No injuries or structural damage were reported.

The explosion occurred in a common area in the center of the block.

The Prince William County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

