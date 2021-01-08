Explore the World of Wonder Woman Across Alexandria

Grab your Lasso of Truth! You can now explore Wonder Woman's world at different locations in Alexandria, Virginia.

Visit Alexandria has created a self-guided tour filled with different experiences and offerings inspired by 'Wonder Woman 1984.' Part of the movie, released this year, was filmed inside Landmark Mall in Alexandria’s West End in 2018.

For the movie, the mall was transformed into what it looked like in the 1980's, with some emblematic stores making an appearance. A seven-foot drum prop with 'Virginia is for Lovers' stamped on it hung from the mall's ceiling in an action scene.

That same drum prop will be on a display in Old Town Alexandria from Jan. 7 to Feb. 28 at 101 N. Union Street near King Street and the waterfront.

Virginia Film Office

Businesses across the city will also host Wonder Woman themed promotions beginning Jan. 7.

Captain Gregory's, Vola's Dockside Grill and Hi-Tide Lounge are some places offering special cocktails with names like "A Deal is a Promise" and "The Invisble Man."

For something sweet, visit Elizabeth's Counter for a "Truth Teller" donut. Topped with red, white, blue, gold and silver sprinkle stars, the donut is inspired by Wonder Woman's Lasso of Truth.

Elizabeth's Counter

Veteran-owned inq Tattoos is offering Wonder Woman themed designs for permanent and non-permanent tattoos.

Visit the map explorer to see all of the locations in Alexandria offering promotions.

inq Tattoos

In a special behind-the-scenes featurette, the star of 'Wonder Woman 1984,' Gal Gadot, and movie director Patty Jenkins talk about their experience filming in Virginia.

Jenkins explained that some of the props used in the mall were donated to local charities that "would be in line with Wonder Woman's spirit."

The video shows staff delivering stuffed animals to children at INOVA Children's Hospital.

"They welcomed us with so much love and support," Gadot said about working in Virginia. "The crews are amazing and the people are great."