On Friday, April 11th, from 5pm to 10pm, Metropolitan Park will come alive with Art of Pink, a lively celebration of the cherry blossom season featuring art, food, breakdancing, and more. Below, discover the exciting—and free—activities you can enjoy during this special evening in Arlington.

Immerse Yourself in the BLOOM Art Exhibition

Step into the immersive 1x1 art exhibition, presented in collaboration with the Museum of Contemporary Art Arlington and Usan Usan. Featuring ethereal, cherry blossom-inspired artwork by 90 talented DMV artists, this vibrant array of art pieces will all be available for purchase at the event.

Eat & Shop Locally at the Blossom Night Market

This market is home to more than a dozen local APPI food vendors and makers where you can indulge in locally made, flavorful treats and unique finds. If you’re craving crispy savory bites like the Ethiopian Asian fusion from Ekiben Baltimore, or searching for the perfect addition to your (or a loved one's) jewelry collection from Iggi Jewelry, the Night Market has something for every aspect of your life.

Discover Specials from Met Park Retailers

Local retailers near Metropolitan Park will take part in the seasonal festivities with exclusive offerings inspired by the cherry blossom season. Guests will be able to indulge with seasonal flavors from Toby’s Ice Cream, such as the refreshing Cherry Blossom sorbet. Good Company will feature cherry blossom-inspired drinks at their Amazon Lobby pop-up with extended hours at their Met Park location. Peruvian Brothers will add a pink twist to their classic Pisco Sour with a grenadine swirl, and Taqueria Xochi will serve up the Cielo Rosado, a sakura-infused cocktail. To celebrate the season, HUSTLE cycle and strength studio will offer $10 off drop-in credits with code BLOSSOM10. From special treats to exclusive promotions, these small businesses are ready to enhance your Art of Pink experience.

Celebrate Breakdancing History at LOZ’s 29-Year Anniversary Jam

Witness an electrifying 1 vs 1 breakdance battle at the LOZ 29-Year Anniversary, where the DMV’s top breakdancers compete for a grand prize. DJ Fleg, who performed at the first-ever Olympic breakdancing competition, will be spinning throughout the night. LOZ, the oldest breakdancing crew in the DC region, was founded by AAPI members and is celebrated for its innovation and evolution of the breakdancing art form.

Whether you’re an art lover, music enthusiast, or just eager to celebrate the cherry blossom season, visit Metropolitan Park on April 11th for an unforgettable evening of vibrant art, music, and culture. Click here to learn more about the free Art of Pink event at Metropolitan Park. Located in the heart of National Landing, Metropolitan Park is located conveniently close to the Pentagon City Metro, bus lines and bike trails, as well as multiple parking garages.

"Art of Pink" is part of Virginia's premiere celebration of The National Cherry Blossom Festival, presented by Amazon and produced by the National Landing BID with additional support from JBG Smith, Consumer Technology Association and Dweck.