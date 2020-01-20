weather

Expect Frigid Weather Through Mid-Week

We'll have wind chills in the 10s Monday morning and in the 20s during the afternoon

By Chuck Bell

NBC Universal, Inc.

Bundle up! We've had a moderate month, but cold northwest winds Monday will remind us that it's actually still winter.

The wind will stay up around 20 mph all day, keeping wind chills in the D.C. area only in the 10s Monday morning and in the mid 20s during the afternoon. Highs Monday afternoon will only reach the mid 30s. 

The wind will ease up a little after sunset, but with temperatures falling into the 10s and low 20s by Tuesday morning, you will certainly want to stay bundled up. Tuesday and Wednesday will be sunny and cold, with afternoon highs getting close to 40°.

While we'll have plenty of sunshine over the first part of the week, more moderate temperatures won't really get underway until Thursday, when afternoon with highs reach mid 40s. Skies will turn mostly cloudy on Friday, with temperatures reaching the mid/upper 40s.

