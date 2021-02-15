Expect Daytime Showers, Some Freezing Rain Monday

After days of ice, Monday will bring more of the same: Expect spotty daytime showers and freezing rain before precipitation turns to all rain overnight.

Winter weather advisories are in effect for Montgomery and Frederick counties in Maryland, Loudoun and Fauquier counties in Virginia, other areas to the north and west of D.C. See all winter weather alerts here.

Temperatures Monday will climb into the mid to upper 30s, with a lot of cloud cover around the region. Expect spotty areas of fog, drizzle and some freezing drizzle early Monday morning. Through the day, we will keep a chance for some spotty showers, even in some areas of freezing rain, especially north and west of D.C.

Heading into the evening, after sunset, we will begin to see a more steady rain spread over the area. We will have to watch temperatures very closely as areas north and west of D.C. could hold onto some freezing rain.

If this is the case, there could be some small accumulations of ice before temperatures start to rise overnight. Eventually, any freezing rain will change over to plain rain through the overnight hours. This will be gone by 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. Tuesday morning. Rain could be heavy at times as well.

Some spotty drizzle/frz drizzle around the region this Monday AM. Spotty showers/spotty frz rain will scoot across the area today w/ lots of clouds. A more steady rain expected after sunset with some areas of frz rain NW of DC. A tricky forecast - join me ALL AM on @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/yizpFMARJZ — Lauryn Ricketts (@laurynricketts) February 15, 2021

We will finally see peeks of sunshine by Tuesday afternoon. Temperatures will be in the 50s around D.C. and points to the south and east, but expect highs in the 40s if you are west of D.C. Either way, winds will pick up after lunch Tuesday, gusting to around 20 to 25 mph.

Wednesday will be another dry day, with temperatures back in the 30s and a mix of sun and clouds. Expect more clouds increasing late Wednesday evening ahead of our next system.

It looks like we could have another wintry mess on our hands for Thursday with snow, sleet and rain. It’ll eventually change to rain by Friday morning, but once again, we will be monitoring temperatures through the duration of the event. Details still need to be ironed out for Thursday’s storm at this point.