‘Exciting': The Wharf's Phase 2 Opens on Five-Year Anniversary

After years in the making, the final phase of The Wharf, in Southwest Washington, D.C. opens Wednesday.

The final phase will complete the waterfront development that first opened in 2017 and transformed the area into a destination for locals and tourists. The new section of The Wharf will include more restaurant options, a fourth hotel and three office buildings.

“It’s been incredible, we’ve had seven million visitors here this past year,” Wharf Developer Monty Hoffman said.

The development's new restaurants include Blank Street Coffee, Gordon Ramsay Fish & Chips, Gordon Ramsay Hell’s Kitchen, Kinfolk Southern Kitchen, Limani, Milk & Honey and Slice of Matchbox.

The fourth hotel along The Wharf is the Pendry, a boutique luxury hotel with two restaurants and a bar. Other new buildings include the Amaris condominiums, the Atlantic headquarters and 670 and 680 Maine office buildings.

One of the most exciting parts of the new update Hoffman said is the access the public will now have along the waterfront. Phase two makes the waterfront bike accessible from The Wharf to Navy Yard. It also includes a new fountain made with marble from the same quarry as the Arlington National Cemetery's headstones, The Wharf tweeted.

“We’ve extended Wharf Street all the way over to Fort McNair so for the first time you can go from Jefferson Memorial to Buzzards Point along the water way, that’s pretty exciting,” Hoffman said.

Traffic and parking options are another part of The Wharf's phase two development considerations. The waterfront destination is currently accessible by Water Taxi, car, Metro and bus shuttle.

“I think Circulator buses and those pieces will hopefully evolve further to help get people here,” Hoffman said.

The Wharf development has gotten noticed by other cities, including officials from Baltimore looking to revamp the Inner Harbor.

District officials said they hope Congress takes note of the Wharf’s success as they consider whether to give D.C. the rights to develop another waterfront parcel.

“It serves as a great model not just for what happened at The Wharf, and what could happen, but it could be the model for RFK as well,” D.C.'s Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development John Falcicchio said.

The Wharf celebrates its fifth anniversary and the completion of the neighborhood with District leaders on Wednesday from 5-8 p.m.