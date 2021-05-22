Excited Crowds Go Out on First Saturday in DC Without Most COVID-19 Restrictions

People are coming back to the bars and restaurants as D.C. lifts all capacity and social distancing restrictions on most businesses.

In Adams Morgan, it’s looking a little more like pre-pandemic life. People are on the street (many walking without masks), restaurants have tables full inside and out and live music fills the air.

And if you’re fully vaccinated, you’re no longer required to wear a mask inside in most situations.

Many, however, said they will continue to wear their masks inside businesses even if it’s not required as an extra layer of precaution while venturing out.

For some, the crowds of maskless people can be a bit concerning. As people start emerging from their homes for the first time in more than a year, they want to make sure they’re still staying safe and healthy.

Whether out for a drink or a bite to eat, it’s a step in the direction of getting back to normal in the nation’s capital.