Examining Biggest Burning Questions for Nationals' Top Upper-Level Prospects

Biggest burning questions for Nats’ top upper-level prospects originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

It’s been a long time since the Nationals’ farm system has been as big of a focal point as it is right now, but that’s the position the organization finds itself after trading star players away for prospect capital the last two trade deadlines.

While the major-league product has been dreadful in 2022, the Nationals have accumulated more high-end talent in the minors than they’ve had in at least the last six years. Baseball America ranked five Nationals prospects in its midseason Top 100 update, the first time Washington had that many players in its rankings since 2016.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

For all the potential these prospects have, there are still question marks about their profiles that will determine whether they can turn into productive MLB players. Nationals’ Director of Player Development De Jon Watson chatted with NBC Sports Washington on Friday about the biggest burning questions surrounding some of their top prospects.

In the first of a three-part series, here are updates on the Nationals’ big names at Triple-A and above.

MacKenzie Gore: Why did his production fall off halfway through his rookie season?

Gore no longer qualifies as a prospect having exceeded the 50-inning rookie threshold, but he’s just as much a key part of the Nationals’ potential future core as anyone in their farm system.

That potential was on full display over his first nine outings (eight starts), when he posted a 1.50 ERA with 57 strikeouts and 17 walks in 48 innings for the San Diego Padres. The southpaw then hit a wall, putting up an 11.05 ERA the rest of the way with more walks than strikeouts before elbow inflammation sent him to the injured list.

Like with most of the prospects the Nationals acquired less than a week ago in the Juan Soto/Josh Bell trade, Watson has only seen Gore pitch on video. He echoed President of Baseball Operations and GM Mike Rizzo’s sentiments that Gore’s workload may have played a factor in his June and July struggles.

“I think you have to attribute some of that to those stressful innings, but those big-league hitters are really good [and] really talented,” Watson said. “There is an adjustment period for those young guys so you have to have some leniency with your evaluation of how you’re seeing where they are. I think the biggest thing for us with him is getting him back on track and making sure that he’s healthy to go out and compete.”

He's thrown 75 innings this year between Triple-A and MLB, which isn’t a lot for a major-league starter. However, Gore has only once thrown more in a professional season with 101 in 2019. A bigger factor may be, as Watson said, the “stressful innings.” Not all innings are created equal, and Gore had to work more for his outs against MLB-caliber hitters than he did in the minors.

The good news is Gore’s elbow injury isn’t considered serious and he plans to resume throwing Friday at Nationals Park, which leaves open the possibility of him pitching in the majors again this season after a few rehab starts. He last appeared in a game on July 25, so the Nationals will keep a close eye on how his arm responds to the extended break.

C.J. Abrams: Are his struggles in the majors cause for concern?

Abrams broke camp with the Padres’ big-league club this season despite having only played 42 career games above Single-A. The 21-year-old didn’t have much success in San Diego, hitting .232 with two home runs, one stolen base and a .605 OPS over 46 games. He was sent down to Triple-A for a month but even after that, he struggled to make contact and draw walks.

It’s a small sample the Nationals aren’t putting much stock in.

“We’re talking about a young kid who got pushed to the big leagues at a really fast pace and that’s the best on the planet at that level,” Watson said. “It’s gonna take some development time for him. I think he manages the strike zone well.

“When I saw him…at the alternate site [in 2021] with the Padres his approach was fine, stayed through the middle of the diamond, has power to both gaps. I think he’ll make some adjustments when he comes back up and he should be fine.”

Ranked No. 11 on Baseball America’s top 100, Abrams’s best tools are considered his hitting (70 on the 20-80 scouting scale) and baserunning (80). He’s not going to hit for much power until he starts to add some weight, but scouts expect the young shortstop to hit for a high average and develop into a capable top-of-the-lineup hitter.

The Nationals are going to give Abrams some time to get acclimated to his new organization in Triple-A before calling him back up. Despite skipping Double-A entirely, Abrams’s numbers at the highest level of the minors have been impressive: .311/.366/.503 with 11 stolen bases and seven home runs in 33 games this year.

Cade Cavalli: What do the Nationals still need to see from him before he’s MLB-ready?

The Nationals’ 2020 first-round pick is knocking on the door of the major leagues. After rocketing his way up the ranks last season, Cavalli has spent the entire season in Triple-A Rochester. He owns a 4.02 ERA in 18 starts, overcoming a slow start to post a 2.22 ERA with 58 strikeouts and 20 walks over his last 11 outings.

Having only allowed three home runs all year while maintaining an impressive strikeout-to-walk ratio, Cavalli appears to be just about ready for his first taste of the majors. Considering the state of the Nationals’ rotation, there’s plenty of room for him on the roster.

Yet it’s not just about the results for the Nationals right now. Watson said the team is focused on the right-hander’s mechanics; they’ve kept him in the minors this long because they want to see him show he’s capable of maintaining his delivery over an extended period of starts.

“He’s getting closer,” Watson said. “I think his last four outings have been really sound. The biggest thing is repeating his delivery, commanding the baseball, commanding his fastball, understanding how to use his mix properly…it’s about innings and repetition for him.

“We got a two-way player who’s starting to pitch full time and, again, he’s making positive strides every time out. So, for me, it’s just a matter of innings and reps and the consistency of his pregame that’s he able to carry into the game itself.”

After splitting time as both a hitter and pitcher at Oklahoma, Cavalli made the conversion to full-time starter with the Nationals in 2021 and threw a career-high 123 1/3 innings. He’s racked up 85 thus far this year with a little less than two months to go. If reps are what the Nationals are looking for, he’s on pace to get about as many this season as he did last year.

Cole Henry: Where is he in his rehab from his shoulder injury?

The Nationals entered this season with plans of treating Henry carefully. Their 2020 second-round pick was limited to 47 innings in 2021 due to elbow soreness before throwing another 19 in the Arizona Fall League. Those 66 frames were nearly as many as he threw across his two years at LSU (77 1/3 innings).

So this season the kid gloves were on. Henry began the year at Double-A Harrisburg and posted gaudy numbers (.076 ERA and 0.592 WHIP) but never made it past four innings in a start and skipped a turn in the rotation. The Nationals then promoted him to Triple-A, where he pitched only two games before a shoulder injury landed him on the shelf. His last start was June 11.

“He’s been dealing with a little shoulder issue,” Watson said. “We’re trying to figure that out right now. He’s down in West Palm, going through his throwing progression and building the strength up right now so we’re going to wait and see what the doctors say with him. But we’re just taking it one step at a time.”

Henry, 23, was signed over slot value in 2020 as a player who could move quickly through the minors. He’s been an impressive pitcher when healthy, even cracking FanGraphs’ top 100 prospect rankings when the 2022 season began.

For now, he’s down in West Palm Beach working his way back from a shoulder injury. Henry won’t reach the majors until he can put that him and start working deeper into games. At this point, that likely won’t be until 2023 at the earliest.