Ex-Washington Standouts DeAndre Carter and Kirk Cousins Thrive in Week 1 Wins

While the Washington Commanders are looking to make a playoff run of their own, two familiar names are making splashes elsewhere in the NFL.

DeAndre Carter was a player who nobody really expected to make much of an impact for what was then called the Washington Football Team heading into the 2021 season. He impressed coaches enough to earn a spot on the 53-man roster, then the season that followed was simply sublime.

Carter, essentially out of nowhere, took the role of lead returner on punts and kicks for Washington last year and flourished in that department. He doubled as a wide receiver and would go on to rank third on the team with four total touchdowns last year. However, his stint in D.C. was short-lived as he signed with the Los Angeles Chargers in April.

Judging by early returns on his tenure as a Charger, Carter seems to be fitting right into the Justin Herbert-led offense.

In a 24-19 Week 1 victory over the daunting Las Vegas Raiders, Carter caught three of his four targets for 64 receiving yards and a touchdown. It’s even more of a feat for the 29-year-old considering he bested the output of fellow L.A. wideouts Keenan Allen and Mike Williams, considered to be one of the best wide receiver duos in the league.

Elsewhere in the NFL, a more familiar name made noise in the NFC, as he is one to do.

Kirk Cousins is embarking on year 5 calling signals for the Minnesota Vikings. He’s one of the most consistent and prolific QBs in the league, having thrown for over 4,000 yards and 25 touchdowns in six of his last seven seasons (three of which were for Washington).

Cousins, 34, is hoping to lead the Vikings deep into the playoffs this season, and similar to Carter in Los Angeles, his efforts are headed in the right direction. He threw for 277 yards, two touchdowns and zero interceptions in Minnesota’s 23-7 win over fellow NFC giant Green Bay Packers. Wide receiver Justin Jefferson is a big boost to Cousins’ efforts as he’s one of the best wide receivers in the NFL at just 23 years old.

Cousins’ tenure was the last time Washington had a stable situation at quarterback, though they’re hoping that changes with Carson Wentz. In six seasons in Burgundy & Gold, Cousins threw for over 16,000 yards, 99 TDs and 55 interceptions before departing for Minnesota.

Carter and Cousins are both looking to make their mark as key components to playoff-caliber offenses. Los Angeles and Minnesota both boast stout units, and much like the Commanders, will utilize the weapons at their disposal to try to out-muscle opposing defenses in 2022.