Baltimore

Ex-Student Arrested in Death of Baltimore Assistant Principal

Shelton Justin Stanley was "dedicated himself to making sure that young women and men in Baltimore City could reach their fullest potential," Baltimore's mayor said

By Associated Press

Getty Images

A former student of Baltimore's Dunbar High School assistant principal found shot to death in his home last month has been arrested and charged in his death, authorities in Baltimore County said Friday.

County police and court records show Zayeed Quinton Abdul-Muhaimin, 23, is accused of robbing and shooting Shelton Justin Stanley, whose body was found in his Pikesville home on Dec. 28, The Baltimore Sun reported.

Muhaimin may have been staying with Stanley in his home before the slaying, Baltimore County Police said.

Police were called to the home after family members didn't hear from Stanley and went inside, where they found something rolled up in a blanket at the bottom of the basement stairs. An officer found Stanley’s body inside the blanket, according to police.

An autopsy determined that Stanley had been shot multiple times with a shotgun.

Police said detectives learned that on Dec. 27, Stanley’s bank card was used at an ATM, and surveillance video showed a man who appeared to be Abdul-Muhaimin making the transaction, with Stanley’s vehicle in the background.

A warrant was issued on Dec. 30, and Abdul-Muhaimin was arrested on Monday, though it was not disclosed until Friday afternoon. It’s not known if he has an attorney.

He did not have an attorney listed in online court records.

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said at a news conference Friday that the city is in pain over the death of a dedicated educator, according to WBAL.

"Well, we're all hurting," Scott said. "We're talking about a young man who dedicated himself to making sure that young women and men in Baltimore City could reach their fullest potential."

