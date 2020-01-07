Ex-Redskins Star Clinton Portis to Stand Trial on Fraud Charges

Former Washington Redskins star Clinton Portis and several other former NFL players will stand trial in March on federal charges that they launched a scheme to defraud a healthcare program for retired NFL players.

A judge scheduled the trial to begin March 9 at the federal court in Lexington, Kentucky. The trial is expected to last a week.

Portis and the other accused players will stand trial together, according to newly released court records.

Authorities say the former players submitted claims to get reimbursements for expensive medical items they never actually bought. They allegedly pocketed nearly $4 million.

Portis, who played for the Redskins from 2004 to 2010 and contributed to NBC4's "Redskins Showtime," pleaded not guilty.

The court granted him permission to travel in South Carolina. No information was given as to why he was there.

Joe Horn, former star wide receiver for the New Orleans Saints, pleaded guilty in the case. Authorities said he agreed to help prosecutors.