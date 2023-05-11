Ex-Officer Charged With Murder in Shooting of Special Officer at DC Library

A grand jury upgraded charges against a retired D.C. police officer to second-degree murder in the fatal shooting of a special police officer at a training session inside a public library in the Anacostia neighborhood in August.

Special Police Officer Maurica Manyan, of Indian Head, Maryland, was the victim, the Metropolitan Police Department said in an update Friday. She was 25 and worked as a special police officer within the D.C. Public Library's public safety division.

Jesse Porter was arrested and initially charged with involuntary manslaughter, police said.

According to the initial investigation, Porter shot Manyan at the conclusion of a training exercise in a conference room of the Anacostia Neighborhood Library.

Witnesses told police that Porter, who had been hired to conduct training on how to use a police baton, suddenly pulled a gun from his holster, pointed it at Manyan and pulled the trigger once.

Manyan was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead. She had been on the force for less than a year.

Porter said he thought he had his training gun, witnesses told police.

Porter retired from MPD in 2020 as a lieutenant, an online profile says.